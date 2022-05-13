RED ROCK, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jamie Molina of Frontier High School.

Jamie plays basketball and softball for the Mustangs.

She has many successes beyond athletics as well.

Jamie Molina

Jamie was selected as a delegate for Girls State, serves as class president, is a member of the National Honor Society and has a 4.0 grade point average.

She’s also active in several community events.

Great work, Jamie!

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.