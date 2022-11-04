SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We’re teaming up with Homeland to honor Jason Witherspoon of Shawnee High School.

Jason Witherspoon.

Jason has an inspiring story.

When Jason was nine, he was in a car accident. He was placed on a ventilator, suffered fractures in both of his legs and lost his brother.

The accident made Jason miss one year of football. In 2021, he also lost vision in his right eye after an accident.

Despite all this, Jason is the starting defensive end for the Wolves, carries a 3.89 GPA and is active in his church’s youth group.

Congratulations, Jason!

