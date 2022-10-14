HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jaxen Wilson of Harrah High School.

Jaxen Wilson.

Jaxen keeps busy on and off the field. He’s a wide receiver, quarterback and defensive back for the Harrah Panthers. Jaxen is also in power lifting and basketball.

Off of the field, Jaxen holds a 4.0 GPA.

In the community, Jaxen washes windows in town, greets elementary school students every Friday and works all home little league football games.

Congrats, Jaxen!

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.