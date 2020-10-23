Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jaydyn Jordan

LINDSAY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jaydyn Jordan of Lindsay High School.

Jadyn has been involved in sideline cheer for four years and competition cheer for three years.

She’s a member of the student council and received her certificate in athletic training student aide in August.

She walks dogs for the local vet and coaches 4th grade Little League cheerleaders. Jadyn plans to attend college and pursue a career as a physical therapist.

