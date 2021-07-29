Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jessica Byrd

STRATFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jessica Byrd of Stratford High School.

Jessica competes for the Bulldogs in both soccer and track, and has earned multiple honors in both sports.

Jessica Byrd

She works after school and helps out in the community.

Jessica has earned a scholarship in track and field at Oklahoma Baptist University.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.