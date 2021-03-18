Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jessica Hamlin

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jessica Hamlin of Ponca City High School.

Jessica is a bowler for the Wildcats and has been the team captain the last three years.

She’s been taking concurrent college classes since her junior year and will attend Columbia College in Missouri, where she will be part of the bowling team and pursue degrees in psychology and biology before working on a degree in psychiatry.

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.