Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week — Jessica Swedlow

BETHANY, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Jessica Swedlow of Bethany High School.

Jessica Swedlow

Jessica is a standout on the Bethany pom squad and at her dance studio. When she’s not dancing, which she’s done since she was four, Jessica is busy as a member of key club, taking four honors classes, holding a 4.0 GPA and playing violin in orchestra.

Congratulations Jessica!

