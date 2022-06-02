PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jett Tyler of Purcell High School.

Jett is a three-sport athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball for the Dragons.

Jett Tyler

He does good work by helping out at youth camps sponsored by his school, and is a member of various clubs that volunteer in the community. He also donates to the local animal shelter.

Great work, Jett!

