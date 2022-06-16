EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jhenna Samara of Edmond Memorial High School.

Jhenna is a discus and shotput thrower for the Bulldogs, and she’s won several medals.

Jhenna Samara

She has 12 straight years of perfect school attendance, and has a 3.4 grade point average.

She’s in the leadership program at her church and is a member of the Christian Club at Memorial.

Great job, Jhenna!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

