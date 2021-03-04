Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – J’Nya Threatt

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor J’Nya Threatt of Carl Albert High School.

J’Nya plays basketball for the Titans. She’s a straight-A student and is active at school and in the community. She plans to attend the University of Tulsa on an academic scholarship.

