Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jonas Winningham

CALVIN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jonas Winningham of Calvin High School.

Jonas plays three sports for the bulldogs – cross country, basketball and baseball.

He’s got a 4.0 grade point average in the classroom and is active in his church youth group. He also volunteers as a referee for youth sports.

Jonas plans to attend college and says he wants to be a teacher and coach like his dad.

