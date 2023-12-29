CHANDLER, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Jordan and Jaydan Denson of Chandler High School.

Jordan and Jaydan Denson

Both are freshman basketball players for the Lions and start on the varsity team. Both Denson twins have a GPA over 3.0 and they help deliver food baskets and Christmas gifts for a non-profit group called Helping Hands. They’ve also served at the City Rescue Mission.

Congratulations Jordan and Jaydan!

