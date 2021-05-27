Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Jordan Brown

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Jordan Brown of Carl Albert High School.

Jordan was a state champion in tennis for the Titans.

Jordan Brown

He has a 4.21 grade point average and is a class officer, president of Key Club and Student Rotarian.

Jordan will attend the University of Oklahoma and plans to study business and marketing as well as complete real estate school.

