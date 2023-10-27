JONES, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Joseph Walker of Jones High School.

Joseph Walker

Joseph is a three time state qualifier in cross country and a state qualifier in track and field in the 4×800 relay. Away from running, he carries a 3.9 GPA and is in National Honor Society, plus he’s active in his church group and spends time volunteering. Joseph plans to run in college and pursue a degree in some area of health and human performance.

Congratulations Joseph!

