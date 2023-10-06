Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Joshua Poblano

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Joshua Poblano of Santa Fe South High School.

Joshua Poblano

Joshua is a four-year starter for the Saints soccer team, which has won state titles the last two seasons. He’s been a big part of that as a defender on the squad. Off the pitch, Josh is a member of student council and donates his time to Pivot, an organization in Oklahoma City that helps homeless teens.

Congratulations Josh!

