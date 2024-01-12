OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Josie Munnerlynn of Harding Charter Prep.

Josie Munnerlynn

Josie has been on the cheer squad all through high school and also plays for the Eagles softball team. In the classroom, she has a 4.0 GPA as a senior and is a member of the National Honor Society.

Josie is also in student council and is involved with a group called the Navigators that helps freshmen make the transition to high school.

Congratulations Josie!

