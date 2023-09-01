OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kassidi Watkins of Mustang High School.

Kassidi Watkins

Kassidi is the reigning state long jump champion, which she won as a freshman. In addition to that, she also competes in the 100, 200 and 400 and is ranked in the top ten of all those events. Off the track, Kassidi helps with Embrace Worship at her church, which allows disabled children and families to participate in worship.

Congratulations Kassidi!

