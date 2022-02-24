SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Kaylyn Cotner of Seminole High School.

Kaylyn, who goes by “Tater”, runs cross country and track. She also plays softball and basketball and is a member of the cheer team.

Kaylyn Cotner

She excels in the classroom with a 4.7 weighted grade point average, and is a member of the National Honor Society and the Student Council.

Kaylyn also does good work in the community, having participated in food drives, community clean-up efforts and Seminole’s Making a Change program.

