DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Kaylynn Whelan of Destiny Christian School.

Kaylynn is on the Wildcats’ basketball and track teams.

She works hard in the classroom, too, earning a 4.0 grade point average.

Kaylynn Whelan

Kaylynn is a leader, serving as National Honor Society president. She also attends church and helps out with the church’s nursery.

She signed to play basketball at Eastern Oklahoma State College in Wilburton.

Congratulations on all your accomplishments, Kaylynn!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.