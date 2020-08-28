Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Kendall Ruebel

This school year, KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

This week’s Homeland High School Scholar Athlete is Kendall Ruebel of Westmoore High School.

Kendall is a varsity volleyball player, having competed in both high school and club volleyball competitions. Not only is Kendall a high-level competitor, but she is also a first-rate teammate. Her love for volleyball shines through in her determination to dig or dive for the ball and make the play.

Kendall not only excels on the volleyball court, she also succeeds in the classroom.

She has a 4.15 GPA and is ranked in the top 20 percent of her class. She is in AP classes and other advanced high school courses.

Kendall is also active in her church and volunteers to help others. She wishes she had more time to help others in need.

She is applying to local colleges and plans to be a veterinarian.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.