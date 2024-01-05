PERRY, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kennedy Hight of Perry High School.

Kennedy Hight

Kennedy is a three-sport athlete for the Maroons; she plays basketball, softball and runs track. She helped the softball team reach the state championship this year, and is averaging over 20 points per game for the basketball team this season after coming back from a torn ACL last year.

In the classroom, Kennedy has a 3.8 GPA. She also helps coach a 5th grade basketball team, serves as the student council president and helps out the local food pantry.

Congratulations Kennedy!

