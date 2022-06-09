NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.
We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Kennedy Vice of Norman High School.
Kennedy just finished her senior year as a member of the Tigers Pom Squad, which won the state championship in jazz in 2020.
Her high school academic career also proved excellent, with a 3.97 grade point average and National Honor Society membership.
Kennedy is also a service learning aide. She volunteers in the classroom with students that have special needs or disabilities.
She will attend Oklahoma State University this fall.
Congratulations, Kennedy!
