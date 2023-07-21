OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kileigh Mixon of Stroud High School.

Kileigh played basketball and competed in Track & Field for the Tigers. She won back to back State titles in the high jump and scored over a thousand points in Basketball. She’s involved in the community and has committed to OSU to compete in track.

Kileigh Mixon, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Kileigh!

