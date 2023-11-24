CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kylee Maselli of Choctaw High School.

Kylee Maselli, Image courtesy KFOR

Kylee is a member of Choctaw’s dance team as well as a company studio dance team member. She’s a four-time all American, two-time category cup winner and two-time State Champion.

Away from dance, Kylee helps with community projects throughout the year picking up trash. She also coaches and is in the National Honor Society.

Congratulations Kylee!

If you’d like to nominate a high school student for Athlete of the Week, go to KFOR.com/athlete. Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.