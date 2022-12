THIS SCHOOL YEAR KFOR IS ONCE AGAIN RECOGNIZING OUTSTANDING SCHOLAR-ATHLETES.

TONIGHT WE ARE TEAMING UP WITH “HOMELAND” TO HONOR KYLEE MOSLEY OF NORMAN NORTH HIGH SCHOOL.

KYLEE IS A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP WINNING CHEERLEADER FOR THE TIMBERWOLVES AS WELL AS ON A LEVEL 6 WORLD’S TEAM FOR TRIBE CHEER.

SHE CREATED A PROGRAM AT NORTH CALLED THE LUNCH CREW WHICH ALLOWS STUDENTS TO EAT LUNCH WITH OTHER SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENTS.

SHE’S ALSO ACTIVE IN NHS AND TAKING CONCURRENT ENROLLMENT…AMONG MANY OTHER THINGS.

CONGRATULATIONS KYLEE.

