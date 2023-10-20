KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kylee Rojas of Kingfisher High School.

Kylee Rojas. Image courtesy Misty Rojas.

Kylee has played soccer for 12 years, and has been a cheerleader for the last six. Outside of sports, Kylee does outreach in her community delivering groceries, picking up medication and visiting nursing homes. She’s also in Rotary Club while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Congratulations Kylee!

