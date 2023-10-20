KINGFISHER, Okla. (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Kylee Rojas of Kingfisher High School.
Kylee has played soccer for 12 years, and has been a cheerleader for the last six. Outside of sports, Kylee does outreach in her community delivering groceries, picking up medication and visiting nursing homes. She’s also in Rotary Club while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Congratulations Kylee!
