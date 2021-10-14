Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Kylie Thompson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Kylie Thompson of Westmoore High School.

Kylie is a captain for the Jaguars Volleyball Team, playing six rotation.

She also plays club volleyball, coaches youth volleyball teams and works at a local childcare center.

Kylie Thompson

Kylie excels off the court as well, carrying a 3.8 GPA and serving as a member of Student Council and the National Honor Society, while taking college classes at Oklahoma City Community College.

Way to get the job done, Kylie!

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.