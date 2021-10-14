Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Kylie Thompson

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Kylie Thompson of Westmoore High School.

Kylie is a captain for the Jaguars Volleyball Team, playing six rotation.

She also plays club volleyball, coaches youth volleyball teams and works at a local childcare center.

Kylie Thompson

Kylie excels off the court as well, carrying a 3.8 GPA and serving as a member of Student Council and the National Honor Society, while taking college classes at Oklahoma City Community College.

Way to get the job done, Kylie!

