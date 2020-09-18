Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Landon Dover

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.



We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Landon Dover of Southmoore High School.

Landon starts at defensive end for the Sabercats and has had to overcome two serious injuries earlier in his career – a broken ankle and a dislocated knee.

He has had a 4.0 grade point average throughout his high school career and is involved with his church.

Landon also volunteers at a local assisted living center. He plans to attend the University of Oklahoma after graduation and plans to get a degree in physical therapy.

