Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Larynn Shaffer

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Larynn Shaffer of Ringwood High School.

This softballer is the starting pitcher for the Ringwood Lady Red Devils. Her talent and skill on the field earned her All-Conference honors. She plays basketball, too.

Larynn Shaffer

She excels in the classroom, as well, carrying a 4.0 grade point average.

Larynn keeps busy in FCA, Beta, drama and Student Council. She also volunteers for blood drives and helps out in her church’s nursery.

Congratulations, Larynn!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.