Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lauren Cotlam

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Lauren Cotlam of Deer Creek High School.

Lauren plays soccer for the antlers. She overcame a torn ACL that ended her season last year.

She triumphs in the field of academics as well, having earned a 4.26 grade point average and membership to the National Honor Society.

Lauren Cotlam

Lauren dedicates her time to organizations that feed the homeless, and enjoys teaching the game of soccer to younger players.

She has been accepted to the University of Oklahoma and will study to become a nurse.

Congratulations, Lauren!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.