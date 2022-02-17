EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Lauren Crouch of Edmond Memorial High School.

Lauren runs track and cross country for the Bulldogs, and her relay team placed second at last year’s state track meet.

She excels in the classroom as well, having earned a 4.0 grade point average.

Lauren Crouch

Lauren has participated for four years in “Swine Week,” a philanthropy initiative that raises thousands of dollars for local charities.

She will run track at Oral Roberts University.

Outstanding work, Lauren!

