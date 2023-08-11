OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes. Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Lexi Johnson of Weatherford High School.

Lexi Johnson

Lexi is the starting goalkeeper for the Eagle soccer team. She volunteers for a local special needs soccer program and is also the first chair alto saxophone in the school band.

Congratulations Lexi!

