Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lilly Whitley

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Lilly Whitley of Edmond Memorial High School.

Lilly plays golf for the bulldogs and has earned 10 tournament wins. She qualified to play in the 2019 Junior PGA Championship.

She has a 4.2 grade point average and is already taking college-level courses.

Lilly also tried out and made the Pom Squad for her senior year.

She helps out with junior golf camps and is involved with the leukemia and lymphoma society. She’ll play golf for Kansas State in college and plans to major in pre-med.

