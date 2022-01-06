Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lily Scheck

PIEDMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Lily Scheck of Piedmont High School.

Lilly runs cross country for the Wildcats and is ranked second in class 5A as just a freshman.

Lily Scheck

She came in fourth at the State Meet this fall, with Piedmont finishing runner-up in the team competition.

Lily volunteers to provide meals and clothing for those less fortunate.

Great work, Lily!

