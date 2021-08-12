Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Lily West

CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Lily West of Choctaw High School.

She was the 6A District Four Offensive Player of the Year in softball.

Lily West

Away from softball she spends her time doing CrossFit and also tutors special needs children.

Lily also maintains a 4.2 GPA and she will attend Stephen F. Austin University in the fall of 2022 on an athletic scholarship.

