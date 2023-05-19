This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Lindy Fisher of Ponca City High School.

Linda played Soccer for four seasons for the Wildcats and was a manager for the football team as well. She maintained a 4.0 grade point average throughout High School and participated in several community service organizations in Ponca, including helping out the Salvation Army and the Veteran’s Day Parade.

Lindy Fisher, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Lindy!

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.