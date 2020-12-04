Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Liza Keller

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Liza Keller of the Academy of Classical Christian Studies.

Liza is captain of her school’s volleyball team and also plays club volleyball. She’s an excellent student as well.

She’s involved with her community by serving dinners and packing meals for those dealing with hard times.

Liza hopes to attend college at the University of Oklahoma and plans to study to be a pharmacist.

