This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Lorelai Puglisi of Putman City North High School.

Lorelai plays soccer for the Panthers and is a 3-year starter at goalkeeper. She has a 3.91 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. Off the field she helps out with Special Olympics and has helped feed the homeless. She will play soccer at Southwestern Christian University nest year.

Lorelai Puglisi, Photo courtesy KFOR

