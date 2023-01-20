This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Lucas Young of WestMoore High School.

Lucas plays Soccer for the Jaguars for four years. He was named All-District last year as a Junior. In the classroom he has a 3.65 grade point average. He serves as a coach for younger players and does volunteer work with Seniors. Lucas would like to play soccer in college and one day wants to start his own business.

Lucas Young. Photo courtesy of KFOR.

