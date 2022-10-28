CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is recognizing outstanding scholar athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Lydia Funderburk of Life Christian Academy.

Lydia Funderburk.

Lydia has been playing basketball and volleyball for the Eagles since she was in 6th grade. She is also involved in cheer.

Off of the court, Lydia holds a 4.0 GPA, takes concurrent enrollment classes for college, is in student council and sings in the choir. Lydia also volunteers with multiple groups for community service.

Lydia’s future plans include becoming a pediatric nurse.

Congrats, Lydia!

