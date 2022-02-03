MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Mackynsie McKedy of McLoud High School.

Mackynsie is the senior captain of the McLoud Varsity Cheer Team.

She earns straight-A’s, has a perfect 4.0 grade point average and was recently selected to serve as her high school’s valedictorian.

Mackynsie McKedy

Mackynsie is vice president of both her senior class and her school’s Key Club.

She’s also a musician and plans to attend college to become a music therapist.

Great work all around, Mackynsie!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.