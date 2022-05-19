JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Matlyn Warner of Jones High School.

Matlyn is the top Under-18 Girls Bowler in Oklahoma, and is a three-time state champion in the Oklahoma State Youth Tournament.

She’s also a cheerleader at her high school, and has played basketball and softball.

Matlyn Warner

Matlyn is a member of the National Honor Society, and volunteers with Jones’ firework show each year.

Great job all around, Matlyn!

If you have a senior athlete you’d like to recognize for the Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here or go to KFOR.com/Athlete.

Scholar Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Homeland.