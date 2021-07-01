Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Max Myers

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Max Myers of Edmond Memorial High School.

Max was a four-year captain of the Edmond Memorial Swim Team.

He holds the school record in the 100 freestyle and is a junior national qualifier.

Max Myers

Not only does he have Aquaman’s swimming skills, he also has Batman’s smarts.

Max maintained a 4.1 grade point average and was a two time academic All-American for USA Swimming.

Max was a Student Council representative all four years with the Bulldogs and teaches private swim lessons to kids in the summer.

He plans on attending Notre Dame on a swimming scholarship.

