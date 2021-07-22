Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Mayce Trejo

WAYNE, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Mayce Trejo of Wayne High School.

Mayce Trejo

Mayce is a softball player for the bulldogs and plays first base.

She also plays basketball.

Mayce volunteers to mow lawns for the elderly and wans to be a physical therapist.

