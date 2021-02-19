Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – McKenzie Woolley

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor McKenzie Woolley of Mount Saint Mary High School.

McKenzie plays soccer, softball and basketball for the rockets and was named all-district in soccer.

She has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society and Student Council.

McKenzie helps out at a facility for mentally and physically disabled adults and volunteers at the Regional Food Bank.

McKenzie plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in communications.

