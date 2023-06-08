OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – This school year KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

Tonight we are teaming up with “Homeland” to honor Mikayla Stewart of Edmond North High School.

Mikayla plays tennis for the Huskies and led them to a State title last year. Mikayla was class Valedictorian and a member of Student Council. She helped raise money for Make-A-Wish.

Mikayla Stewart, Image courtesy KFOR

Congratulations Mikayla!

