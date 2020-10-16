Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Minke Compton

DEER CREEK, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Minke Compton of Deer Creek.

Minke plays defensive end for the Antlers. He has a 3.1 grade point average in the classroom.

He has had two siblings die of sickle cell disease and and is interested in volunteering at a children’s hospital to talk and mentor those fighting the disease.

Minke has had some offers to play college football out of state and is interested in pursuing a degree in sports medicine.

