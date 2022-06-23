OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Modesti McConnell of Casady School.

Modesti played basketball for the Cyclones for three years. Tulsa World named her one of the Top 15 players in the state.

Modesti McConnell

She has a 4.0 grade point average, volunteers at her local library and mentors girls on balancing sports and academics.

Modesti signed to play at Georgetown University and wants to become a doctor.

Congratulations on all your success, Modesti!

