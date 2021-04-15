Homeland Scholar Athlete of the Week – Morgan Crow

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Morgan Crow of Cushing High School.

Morgan plays golf for the Tigers and will graduate with honors as the valedictorian at Cushing.

She’s active in the community by volunteering at a local animal shelter, helps teach Sunday School class and plays cards with nursing home residents.

Morgan plans to attend the University of Central Oklahoma and pursue her goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.

