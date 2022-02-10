MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR is once again recognizing outstanding scholar-athletes.

We are teaming up with Homeland to honor Natalie Farmer of Choctaw High School.

Natalie is a cheerleader for the Yellow Jackets and was a member of the 2021 National Championship squad.

She also excels in the classroom. She has a 4.0 grade point average and is concurrently enrolled at Rose State College.

Natalie stays busy coaching Little League cheer. She also gives private cheer lessons and volunteers her time to read to elementary students.

